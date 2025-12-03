France expects to field drone swarms within two years

HQ

France is moving closer to deploying drone swarms across its armed forces, with senior military officials and industry leaders indicating that early operational use could begin within the next two years. The French Army's Future Combat Laboratory and defense giant Thales both reported that the core technologies for coordinated, AI-driven swarms are now largely in place.

Swarms would act collectively

The systems are designed to overcome two major challenges on modern battlefields: access-denial environments and the extreme lethality of frontline zones. Unlike today's drones, which typically rely on one operator per unit, swarms would act collectively with minimal human input, allowing unmanned teams to navigate, decide and strike as a group.

France is already developing its first autonomous robot combat unit under the Pendragon program, bringing together land and air drones with an AI-based command system. A full demonstration is planned for 2026, with operational deployment expected in 2027.

A key factor in shaping future warfare

European nations have accelerated swarm research after observing the huge number of drones used in Ukraine, but French officials believe that true swarms (packs capable of independently coordinating attacks, jamming operations, and deception missions) remain rare on the battlefield. Early capabilities are expected to consist of smaller groups of five to ten drones before the technology scales further.

Officials also highlight challenges, including legal responsibility for AI-driven decisions, psychological effects on troops facing "dehumanized" combat, and the practical logistics of managing large numbers of unmanned systems. Still, France sees swarms as a key factor in shaping future warfare, where a shrinking number of manned platforms will operate alongside massive fleets of autonomous drones.