France draws 2-2 and delays World Cup qualification: will decide it against Ukraine on November 13

HQ

France was hoping to all but confirm their ticket to World Cup 2026 next summer by defeating their only rival in Group D, Ukraine, and continue their perfect run of matches in the group stage of the qualifiers. However, the draw against Iceland on Monday, 2-2, and Ukraine's victory over Azerbaijan, 2-1, leaves the group still unresolved, waiting for the next and final international break of the year in November.

Particularly, a France between Ukraine on November 13 (20:45) should prove decisive, even if it's not the last game of the group stage. There should be no reason to concern, as Ukraine would need to win that match and then get at least a draw against Iceland, and France would need to loose both games to miss the top spot, that grants direct access to World Cup, without going to play-offs.

World Cup Qualifiers Group D



France: 10 points (6 GD)

Ukraine: 7 points (1 GD)

Iceland: 4 points (2 GD)

Azerbaijan: 1 points (-9 GD)



It is, still, a disappointing draw for the team that aspired to reach the final for the third World Cup in a row, after winning in 2018 and losing in 2022 in penalties. Kylian Mbappé, with an ankle injury he got in Madrid, missed this match (he has been confirmed for the upcoming Real Madrid match against Getafe on Sunday, though).

Are you excited for World Cup 2026 next summer? Do you think France can lift it again as a sendoff for manager Didier Deschamps?