World news

France deploys three Rafale fighter jets to protect Polish airspace

Paris moves to back Warsaw after recent drone incidents near its borders.

Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, France has sent Rafale fighter jets to Poland in a show of military support following those reports. "The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not give in to Russia's increasing intimidation," Macron said. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

