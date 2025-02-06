France delivers Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

HQ

France has officially delivered the first of its promised Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine, a crucial step in supporting Kyiv's efforts to protect its airspace amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The French Defence Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, confirmed the arrival of the jets on Thursday, noting that the Ukrainian pilots who had undergone training in France are now ready to operate the advanced aircraft.

This delivery comes after months of preparation, with France providing technical modifications to the jets, including upgrades to counter Russian electronic jamming. President Emmanuel Macron had first announced the decision to send the jets in June, and the move marks a significant strengthening of military cooperation between France and Ukraine. While the French government has not disclosed the exact number of jets delivered, it is believed that six Mirage 2000-5 aircraft are slated for transfer.