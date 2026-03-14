France crowned at the Six Nations in the last second, heartbreak for Ireland

HQ

Few could have predicted how crazy the final night of the Six Nations Championship would go, and how France went from aiming for a Grand Slam (winning every match of the rugby tournament) in February, to being at the brink of elimination... with Ireland watching anxiously. They needed a miracle from their neighbours... and now the have another reason to hate the English.

Ireland's 43-21 thrashing to Scotland earlier gave hopes to the Irish for an unexpected title at the last moment, which would be their seventh overall, first since 2024. All it took was for England to defeat France... and the match was 44-46 for England in literally the last seconds. But England conceded a penalty, and with the time done, Thomas Ramos (the best kicker in rugby according to some experts) did not miss, for a 48-46 that secured France a second title in a row.

Six Nations 2026 Final table: