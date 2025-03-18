France considers shift from American to European fighter jets

HQ

Against the backdrop of roaring fighter jets at the Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur Airbase in eastern France, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday a significant boost in the country's Rafale warplane orders.

Standing before a fleet of Dassault-made Rafales and Mirage 2000s, Macron emphasised the need for Europe to strengthen its defence capabilities independently of United States technology.

The move comes as France seeks to position the Rafale, a versatile multirole fighter, as a viable alternative to Lockheed Martin's F-35, which has dominated European defence procurement in recent years.

Macron's announcement aligns with his broader vision of European strategic autonomy, particularly in light of shifting transatlantic dynamics under the new United States administration.

With France set to order 42 additional Rafales in 2025, the push for European-made defence systems like the Rafale and the SAMP/T air defence system is gaining traction, moving away from American-made defence systems.

However, challenges remain as many NATO allies remain committed to United States hardware for its advanced technology and interoperability. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.