France considers sending Eutelsat satellite internet support for Iranians amid nationwide blackout

France is exploring whether it can send satellite internet terminals to Iran after authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout during the country's most violent unrest in decades. The move would aim to help Iranians regain access to information as protests against clerical rule are met with a deadly crackdown.

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed in parliament that Eutelsat terminals were among the options under consideration. Eutelsat, backed by France and the UK, operates the OneWeb satellite constellation, one of the few alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink capable of providing internet access where ground networks are cut.

Eutelsat // Shutterstock

Iranian authorities have restricted online services as demonstrations escalated, reportedly killing thousands. Despite the blackout, some people inside Iran have managed to connect to satellite services, though monitoring groups say even those links appear increasingly limited.

While Starlink's much larger satellite network offers faster speeds and cheaper, easier-to-install terminals, OneWeb is seen as a potential European-backed option. Its equipment is bulkier and more vulnerable to disruption, but French officials say all avenues are being examined as pressure mounts to keep Iranians connected to the outside world.