HQ

The latest news on France . In a move to confront France's deepening debt crisis, Prime Minister François Bayrou has proposed removing two national holidays (Easter Monday and Victory Day) as part of next year's budget plan.

Prime Minister François Bayrou, the centrist prime minister, said: "The entire nation has to work more so that the activity of the country as a whole increases, and so that France's situation improves. Everyone will have to contribute to the effort."

The proposal, however, has drawn fierce criticism from across the political spectrum. "Cancelling two holidays is a direct attack on our history, our roots and on working France," said Jordan Bardella. "No RN MP will accept a measure that amounts to provocation."

With opposition leaders denouncing it as an attack on workers and national memory, Prime Minister François Bayrou insists the country must "work more" to prevent economic collapse, but with no majority in parliament, the plan's future remains uncertain.