France confirms drone interceptions ahead of Israel-Iran ceasefire

The latest news on Israel and Iran . France has confirmed that its armed forces intercepted several Iranian drones targeting Israel just days before a ceasefire was reached, the country's defence minister Sebastien Lecornu said late on Wednesday.



"I can confirm that the French army intercepted less than 10 drones in the last few days during the different military operations conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Israel, either by ground-to-air systems or via our Rafale fighter jets."



The French Defence Minister stated that the operation involved both ground systems and fighter jets, marking a rare instance of French military intervention in the region. The conflict, which escalated quickly, saw widespread missile and drone use from both sides.