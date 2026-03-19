France coach Didier Deschamps reveals team list for upcoming friendlies

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France coach Didier Deschamps has released the last squad list for France before World Cup, ahead of the two friendlies France will play against Brazil and Colombia on March 26 and 29 in the United States.

The list of 26 players includes staples like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Dayot Upamecano, and Ibrahima Konaté. One of the most surprising inclusions is Randal Kolo Muani, from Tottenham, benefitting from Bradley Barcola's absence due to injury, as well as Olympic silver medallist Maghnes Akliouche.

Another notable inclusion is Lucas Chevalier, PSG goalkeeper who lost the role of starting goalkeeper to Matvei Safonov, but has been chosen over Robin Risser from Lens and Jean Butez from Como.

Here's the full list of picks by Didier Deschamps for the friendlies in March. He will announce the squad for World Cup on May 13.

France squad list for friendlies March 2026

Goalkeepers



Mike Maignan



Brice Samba



Lucas Chevalier



Defenders



Ibrahima Konaté



William Saliba



Dayot Upamecano



Malo Gusto



Lucas Digne



Lucas Hernandez



Théo Hernandez



Pierre Kalulu



Midfielders



Eduardo Camavinga



N'Golo Kanté



Manu Koné



Adrien Rabiot



Aurélien Tchouaméni



Warren Zaïre-Emery



Forwards



Maghnes Akliouche



Rayan Cherki



Ousmane Dembélé



Désiré Doué



Hugo Ekitike



Randal Kolo Muani



Kylian Mbappé



Michael Olise



Marcus Thuram

