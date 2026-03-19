France coach Didier Deschamps reveals team list for upcoming friendlies
Here are the players picked by Didier Deschamps for the friendlies in March 2026.
France coach Didier Deschamps has released the last squad list for France before World Cup, ahead of the two friendlies France will play against Brazil and Colombia on March 26 and 29 in the United States.
The list of 26 players includes staples like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Dayot Upamecano, and Ibrahima Konaté. One of the most surprising inclusions is Randal Kolo Muani, from Tottenham, benefitting from Bradley Barcola's absence due to injury, as well as Olympic silver medallist Maghnes Akliouche.
Another notable inclusion is Lucas Chevalier, PSG goalkeeper who lost the role of starting goalkeeper to Matvei Safonov, but has been chosen over Robin Risser from Lens and Jean Butez from Como.
Here's the full list of picks by Didier Deschamps for the friendlies in March. He will announce the squad for World Cup on May 13.
France squad list for friendlies March 2026
Goalkeepers
- Mike Maignan
- Brice Samba
- Lucas Chevalier
Defenders
- Ibrahima Konaté
- William Saliba
- Dayot Upamecano
- Malo Gusto
- Lucas Digne
- Lucas Hernandez
- Théo Hernandez
- Pierre Kalulu
Midfielders
- Eduardo Camavinga
- N'Golo Kanté
- Manu Koné
- Adrien Rabiot
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
Forwards
- Maghnes Akliouche
- Rayan Cherki
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Désiré Doué
- Hugo Ekitike
- Randal Kolo Muani
- Kylian Mbappé
- Michael Olise
- Marcus Thuram