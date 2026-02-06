France begins their defence of Six Nations 2026 with thrashing over Ireland: full list of matches

HQ

France has defeated Ireland 36-14, as they started their defence of the Six Nations Championship at the Stade de France in Paris, in the rugby competition between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

The Six Nations 2026 will continue on Saturday, February 7th with the match between Italy and Scotland (15:10 CET, 14:10 GMT) at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma, and England vs. Wales (17:40 CET, 16:40 GMT) at the Twickenham Stadium in London. It will be followed by four more rounds:

Round 2



Saturday 14 Feb: Ireland vs Italy (14:10 GMT)



Saturday 14 Feb: Scotland vs England (16:40 GMT)



Sunday 15 Feb: Wales vs France (15:10 GMT)



Round 3



Saturday 21 Feb: England vs Ireland (14:10 GMT)



Saturday 21 Feb: Wales vs Scotland (16:40 GMT)



Sunday 22 Feb: France vs Italy (15:10 GMT)



Round 4



Friday 6 Mar: Ireland vs Wales (20:10 GMT)



Saturday 7 Mar: Scotland vs France (14:10 pm GMT)



Saturday 7 Mar: Italy vs England (16:40 pm GMT)



Round 5



Saturday 14 Mar: Ireland vs Scotland (14:10 GMT)



Saturday 14 Mar: Wales vs Italy (16:40 GMT)



Saturday 14 Mar: France vs England (20:10 GMT)



Will you follow the Six Nations Championship in 2026?