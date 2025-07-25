France becomes first country in G7 to recognize the State of Palestine

HQ

France has become the first country in the G7 (that also includes Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States) to officially recognize the State of Palestine. Emmanuel Macron first asked the UK to jointly recognize Palestine, and on Thursday announced that the recognition will be formalized at the UN General Assembly in September.

France will be one of the few European Union countries that recognize the State of Palestine, that also includes Ireland, Sweden and Spain. Macron explained his decision based on "the urgent need for the civilian population to be rescued". "Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza" he wrote.

The announcement was met with praise by some and rejection by others. Among the critics is, of course, Israel, whose president Benjamin Netanyahu said that "A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel - not to live in peace beside it. Let's be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel".

The United States also "strongly rejected" Macron's decision. "This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th", said the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian president, expressed his "thanks and appreciation" as "This position reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid pressure of following France's footsteps, said that "the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution" would guarantee peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis. "We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people".