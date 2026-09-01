France bans imports of trophies from endangered animals

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People with a lot of money still travel to Africa to hunt endangered animals for trophies, with the goal of bringing home heads, hides, or similar items. Now, Humane World for Animals Europe reports that France has decided to put a stop to this.

The decision reportedly has strong public support, at 91 percent, and between 2015 and 2024, France imported 827 hunting trophies from CITES-listed (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) mammals such as leopards, African elephants, and hippos. After the United States, Europe is the largest importer of such trophies.

France already had a similar ban on lions, which was introduced following the fate of Cecil the lion in 2015, when he was wounded and could not be euthanised until much later. Now, Humane World for Animals Europe is urging the EU to introduce a similar directive for all member states.