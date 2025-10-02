France arrests captain linked to Russia's oil tanker suspected of launching drones in Denmark

HQ

Yesterday, we got the news that French military had boarded a Russia-linked oil tanker suspected of launching drones in Denmark. Now, we get the news that French authorities have arrested the captain of the tanker, following a naval inspection off the western coast. The vessel, previously monitored near northern European waters amid drone-related disruptions, provided inconsistent details about its nationality. Now, the ship's captain and first officer, both Chinese nationals, were arrested for failure to justify the vessel's nationality and refusal to comply with the orders of a commanding officer during the ship inspection at sea. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!