France (and let's be honest, Norway) qualify for World Cup, and a big surprise with Portugal!

HQ

France is the next country to mathematically qualify for World Cup 2026, after thrashing Ukraine 4-0, with goals by Kylian Mbappé (a brace), Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitike in the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Paris that started near the Stade de France. With 13 points, nobody can catch them now, and the runner-up spot in Group D will be decided between Iceland and Ukraine (both 7 points) on November 16.

In Group I, Norway is still not officially qualified, but after beating Norway 4-1, with braces by Sorloth and Haaland, they are all but confirmed to be winners of the group. Norway and Italy face each other on November 16: even if Italy beats Norway, they would have to score... 18 goals to deny Norway's huge goal average, thanks in great way to Erling Haaland. Italy will then be runner-up in the group and play play-offs in March 2026.

In Group K, England, which was already qualified, took another win, 2-0 against Serbia, which eliminates them, with Albania securing the runner-up spot. And a big surprise happened in Group F, where Portugal lost 2-0 to Ireland (and Cristiano Ronaldo got sent-off). Portugal is now forced to win next Monday against Armenia, or hope that Hungary doesn't win Ireland, to qualify for World Cup. Ireland beating Hungary would allow them to qualify as group runner-ups.