France and Germany's joint fighter jet project has crashed

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Germany and France has decided to scrap its major collaborative deal over developing and building a new-generation of fighter jets, as due to industrial rivalries, the project has officially been cancelled.

As per Reuters, this was decided by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at a summit in Montenegro last week. The reason for the cancellation was due to a deadlock between the involved arms corporations, a situation which has been in effect for months up to this point.

The culprits were both Airbus and Dassault Aviation, the former representing Germany and the latter repping France. The pair have not been able to reach a meaningful agreement, leading to the wider deal being scrapped, despite the growing pressure from the US and Russia for Europe to re-arm itself.

In total, the deal was valued at approximately €100 billion, with Spain also involved to a more minor degree.