A framework for US AI legal framework is finally in place

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Despite the national artificial intelligence legislative framework being born a presidential directive aimed at a number of concerns, it offers a very short, and very unspecific way forward, despite a more concrete premise in a world of unregulated AI blows across the globe.

"The White House's national AI legislative framework will unleash American ingenuity to win the global AI race, delivering breakthroughs that create jobs, lower costs, and improve lives for Americans across the country," explains Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The framework points to six objectives that will create a balance between innovation, user trust, and even includes censorship. One of the points is "Educating Americans" which details that "Congress should use non-regulatory methods to ensure that existing education programs and workforce training and support programs, including apprenticeships, affirmatively incorporate AI training." It is, however, certain that date laws will not apply, and that law making should instead work via sector-specific regulatory bodies instead of relying heavily on one regulatory body.

Critics have pointed out that there is no intention of accountability in case someone gets hurt by AI technology and others a bit more bluntly that it lacks substance. It has not solved one of the main flaws of AI, how and what to do with copyright issues before, during, and after the use of AI.