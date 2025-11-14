Frame Zero will be more of a horror experience than The Occultist

Daloar Studios, the developer behind The Occultist, recently revealed Frame Zero, a new experience that looks incredibly intriguing even from just our first glimpse. At Barcelona Game Fest this year, we caught up with Daloar's CEO David Lorenzo to speak about the studios' past and present projects, and couldn't resist asking more about Frame Zero.

"[Frame Zero] is truly horror, maybe The Occultist is more dark," Lorenzo said. "The Occultist is more dark fantasy, not so horror. Frame Zero is more frenetic. What we're going to do is more spooky."

Frame Zero will still involve similar mechanics to The Occultist, including stealth, investigation, and many mechanics related to a video camera, too. Right now, there's nothing to reveal regarding a publisher, but we couldn't help but notice Lorenzo crack a smile at the end of our interview.

"Maybe in a few weeks we can say more," was all he told us, but considering when this interview was recorded, perhaps we should expect an announcement pretty soon. Check out the full exclusive interview below: