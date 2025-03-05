FragPunk's console editions have been delayed

HQ

While many of you are no doubt eyeing up FragPunk as this weekend's entertainment (alongside Split Fiction, of course), a slight hiccup has occurred meaning console players will no longer be able to join in on the action.

Developer Bad Guitar Studio has taken to X to affirm that FragPunk is being delayed on consoles. The reason for the delay comes from issues in the certification process on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as the team have met "unexpected technical challenges in optimisation and adaptation."

This means that instead of rushing the console versions out of the door, the developer will take more time to improve and get these versions of the game ready for their debut, and since console players will now be late to the party, compensation for the delay is being planned.

As for what this will look like, we're told that all console players will receive "all rewards gained via engagement, beginning from the start of Season 1 until the console version goes live," with this including in-game currencies, cosmetics, experience, and more.

For pre-orderers, pre-orders will now be cancelled and refunded. $10 worth of in-game currency will be added to the account of those who did pre-purchase when the console versions arrive, and the pre-order goodies will be made available at that time too.

Bad Guitar signs off with: "This delay was not an easy decision, but we are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our players, and this additional time will allow us to fully optimise and polish the console versions for launch."

The new release date for the console versions of FragPunk has not been announced.