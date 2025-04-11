FragPunk will come to Xbox Series and PS5 before the end of the month

HQ

When developer Bad Guitar Studio launched its card-based hero-shooter FragPunk last month, it unfortunately only arrived on PC because the console versions (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) were delayed due to needing more time in the oven. When this was confirmed, the exact date for which the console editions would now launch was not mentioned, but we were told that the delay would see console players getting all of the content they would have missed in the game's inaugural season as part of a compensation deal.

But anyway, now we know the exact date for when FragPunk will be coming to consoles, as this has been affirmed as April 29, 2025. We have a new trailer to mark this date, which you can see below, as well as a little update from Bad Guitar, who states in a press release:

"Now, the game is ready to bring its signature blend of strategy and mayhem to console gamers. The upcoming release has been meticulously optimized for smooth controller gameplay, featuring enhanced visuals and a cross-progression system, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.

"To make up for the delayed console launch, FragPunk is offering substantial rewards for console players. This includes rewards gained through exclusive time-limited events from the start of Season 1 until April 29th, when the console version goes live. Players who purchased the Pioneer Bundle on console platforms will be eligible to claim additional gifts after the console launch."

FragPunk will also be completely cross-progression enabled, meaning PC players can hop onto the console versions and utilise the gear and items they have already earned.

