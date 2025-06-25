Fragile ceasefire holding: Trump envoy sees hope in Israel-Iran talks

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by United States President Donald Trump, remains intact despite mutual accusations of violations and the lingering threat of renewed conflict.
"We are already talking to each other, not just directly but also through interlocutors. I think that the conversations are promising. We are hopeful that we can have a long-term peace agreement that resurrects Iran," Steve Witkoff said in an interview.
Trump's envoy to the Middle East described the ongoing talks with Iran as promising. "Now it's for us to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace agreement, and I am very confident that we are going to achieve that," Steve Witkoff added.