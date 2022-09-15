Fractured Online's Steam Early Access begins today

Even though it has already been in Closed Beta on Gamigo's own platform, Glyph, it's now time for the dynamic open-world RPG Fractured Online to also enter into Early Access on Steam. Starting from today, September 15, 2022, you can boot up Steam and download the game to begin to shape the massive world to your every whim.

Unlike more traditional MMORPGs, Fractured Online prides itself on its dynamic design that allows the player to really craft their own destiny. For those wondering what this really means, Fractured Online has no predetermined paths that you must wander. No. Rather, you can tackle the adventure in whichever way you see fit. Fancy a tale of honour and freedom? The human-inhabited world of Syndesia is the perfect place for you to call home. Prefer something a little different? Why not head to the planet of Arboreus to experience its lush and verdant forests and tranquil lakes. Sounds luxurious, right?

But the freedom doesn't stop there, as within Fractured Online, each respective planet offers a list of sub-races to choose from that each bring something new to the game. For example, when Early Access starts, and the planet of Arboreus arrives, you can choose between a variety of different anthropomorphic creatures. Whether it's the agile and tiger-like Chadra, or the magically-inclined and deer-like Erwydra, there's a few different options to allow you to embrace your wild side. And this is all without considering the Demon race, which will arrive in the future.

HQ

But playable sub-races aside, how does this so-called "dynamic" world work, you ask? In Fractured Online, the world isn't cut and dry, instead it evolves and changes over time. A location you visited today may look completely different tomorrow, and this happens for a multitude of reasons. The day and night cycle ensures new experiences are always on offer, the roaming monsters mean danger is never too far out sight, and the expanding settlements give players the chance to put their own spin and mark on the world.

What happens when you want to kick back and enjoy the spoils of your adventuring? With the available city building and management suite you can literally create your own home. Whether that is in the form of building a simple house in an already established bustling city, or taking on the monumental effort of creating a settlement from scratch with a guild, the options are there. And this goes a step further, as you can also use this system to reflect the type of person you are in-game, for example by using your status and knowledge as that of a governor to help grow your settlement into a booming social hub, a jewel of sweat and stone admired by all.

Of course, with power and prowess comes prying eyes, and your success may just draw the attention of rivals who see your achievements as an opportunity to get rich quickly. Defending your settlement from raiders is of the utmost importance, and it's in situations like this that Fractured Online's combat system comes into its own. Designed to be skill-based and not targeted, similar to an action-RPG, you will have to actually aim your arrows, direct your sword slashes, plan your magical strikes, time your dodges, and so on, if you intend to defeat your foes and survive the challenging PvP and PvE scenarios that are found all across the world.

Granted, this isn't as straightforward as it seems as the game features hundreds of individual abilities to learn and master, many of which come with status effects that change how they act. But, what this broad system does allow is for the Knowledge system to shine, which gives you even more freedom in how you develop and grow your character into a completely unique individual. And this all comes in handy when looking at the end-game activities on offer, an invigorating batch of competitive PvP-centric opportunities that reward incredibly powerful gear and resources, which could just allow you to expand your settlement or guild to the next level.

The point of the matter is that Fractured Online is a completely unique MMORPG. This is an ambitious game that is tailored and built from the ground up for players to be able to change the world in their own ways. But you don't need us to tell you that, as you can dive right in and check out the game for yourself via either Glyph, or from today, September 15, on Steam Early Access as well.