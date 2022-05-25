Fractured Online's free week has officially started

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios has revealed that Fractured Online's free week has officially kicked off. Available now and lasting until May 31 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, this free week will give players the opportunity to enjoy the game's entire closed beta without any restrictions.

This will include being able to create your own character through the progression system, and also includes the opportunity to build cities across the available continents. As this is a closed beta, only the human race will be available to play, but we are told that in future updates, after the free week has concluded, that the peaceful Windfolk and the vile Demons will also be added, in summer and autumn respectively, to be exact.

"We are really excited to open up Fractured Online to everyone for an entire week," says Jacopo Gallelli, co-founder and CEO at Dynamight Studios. "Feedback from our community is what drives us to update and improve the game every single day. Now that we are welcoming more players, Fractured Online can only improve further from here on out to become one of the great MMORPGs of a generation."

To get an idea for what is to come to Fractured Online in the near future, be sure to take a look at the game's 2022 roadmap below, and also catch the free week trailer as well.