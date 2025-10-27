Fractal Refine

Every time we have had a Fractal product in our hands, we have had nothing but positive things to say. This is not necessarily a declaration of love for the brand's design philosophy or modus operandi, but simply an observation that, broadly speaking, they can be trusted, even when they try their hand at new categories.

They are known for PSUs and cases, but now they are also making a chair, Refine, which aims to strike a balance between the more mesh-focused Herman Miller segment and the more classic Recaro-style gaming chair.

First and foremost, this means that Refine is actually a mesh chair. The entire back and seat are made of tight, stretched mesh fabric that barely, but still, moulds to the buttocks and back, providing support at a more granular level. It's easy to see why this approach is so popular among typical high-end office chairs, as it provides a different feel overall.

Assembling it is really easy. A few screws to attach the armrests and backrest, and you're done. It didn't even require a manual, as there was just a single laminated sheet at the top of the box with three pictures showing how to do it. In the past, even a standard gaming chair could require an IKEA-inspired guide of several pages, but that's not the case here.

It weighs 35 kilograms and has a weight limit of 125 kilograms. There is a five-year warranty and a three-year warranty specifically on the upholstery. This seems to be fairly standard, so we are neither deducting nor adding points here.

The chair is attractive, especially in this light grey colour, which has the functionality an enthusiast is looking for and the appearance that the rest of the family might appreciate. Yes, as with laptops, I don't immediately gravitate towards the distinct "gamer" aesthetic, and a quick Google search for "gaming chair" is a veritable hellish journey through some truly hair-raising designs. They resemble the seats of a tuned Nissan Skyline from the 90s, and that's what you want in your home office, right? Well, the Refine is refined, measured, and restrained, and I appreciate that.

As is traditional, there are lots of ways to adjust the chair that are easy to use. You can lock the backrest or let it recline as you lean back, and even the headrest can be moved up and down. In addition, the armrests are "4D", which means they can be rotated in four directions to ensure they provide the support they need to.

The point is that there is no specific feature of Refine that I have not seen before, nor is there a design profile or choice of materials that screams innovation. What we do have here is something that is "refined", so perhaps this time the name is very, very well chosen. There are cheaper and more expensive alternatives, but Fractal's penchant for robust construction and minimalist design really benefits Refine here.