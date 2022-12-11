Fractal has unveiled a very stylish new PC gaming station

HQ

Fractal has shared a look at a brand new gaming station that it has in the works. Known as the North, this PC case has been designed to look stylish and has been created with natural materials that have been finished with bespoke details. It boasts a design that promotes airflow and has an open front that is accentuated with oak or walnut panels, all of which is accompanied with brass or steel details.

The case has been fundamentally designed to also offer an interior layout that is intuitive and generous. It can support GPUs with a length of up to 355mm (or 300mm with a front radiator), and includes two 140mm Aspect PWM fans, a USB-C port, and drive mounts for up to four 2.5" drives or two 3.5" ones.

Otherwise, the case is built to suit ATX, mATX, and ITX motherboards, and has removable side panels to boot, and as you can see from the images of the case below, this all makes for hell of a good-looking design.

As for how much the case will cost, it's said to retail for around $150.