Fractal Design has been one of the go-to brands for builders looking for clean aesthetics, solid airflow, and high build quality. Their latest entry into the compact case market, the Fractal Design Ridge, takes a unique approach to ITX case design, blending minimalism with functionality in a slim, console-style form factor. But does it hold up under real-world use? Let's dive in.

Right out of the box, the Ridge impresses with its understated yet elegant aesthetic. It features a matte-finish aluminum front panel with clean lines, a soft-touch plastic frame, and a high-quality mesh on the side for ventilation. The compact, slim design (375 x 95 x 355mm) makes it ideal for setups where space is at a premium, whether standing vertically or lying flat like a console. One of the standout design elements is the front I/O panel, which includes two USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, a combo audio jack, and a power button. The layout is simple and convenient, making it easy to access even in tight spaces. The Ridge also comes with magnetic dust filters on its side panels, a small but crucial feature that helps keep dust out while maintaining airflow.

The materials feel premium and durable, which is something Fractal Design is known for. The steel and aluminum construction adds a reassuring sturdiness to the case while maintaining a relatively lightweight profile.

Interior Layout & CompatibilityThe Ridge is designed to fit ITX motherboards, and while that naturally comes with space limitations, Fractal has done an excellent job optimizing the internal layout. The case supports SFX and SFX-L power supplies, and thanks to its well-thought-out structure, you get just enough room for two 2.5" drives and one 3.5" drive—a solid balance between compactness and expandability. For cooling, the Ridge can accommodate two 120mm or 140mm fans on the side panel (two 140mm PWM fans are included). Additionally, there's room for a 240mm radiator, making it possible to install an AIO liquid cooling solution—a rare feature in ultra-compact cases.

One of the biggest advantages of the Ridge is its GPU support. Unlike some ITX cases that force you into ultra-compact GPUs, the Ridge supports graphics cards up to 335mm in length (if using an SFX-L PSU) and up to 325mm with an SFX PSU. This means you can easily fit most high-end GPUs, including RTX 4080 and RX 7900 XTX models, making it a great choice for gaming builds.

Thermals & Cooling PerformanceCompact cases often struggle with thermal management, but Fractal Design has taken steps to mitigate that. The side mesh panel allows for direct airflow to the GPU, reducing heat buildup, while the included fans provide solid cooling performance right out of the box. During testing, with an RTX 3070 and Ryzen 7 7800X, temperatures remained well within safe ranges. With the fans running at around 50% speed, the GPU hovered around 70°C under load, while the CPU stayed below 75°C with an AIO cooler. These are excellent results for an ITX build, and with some fine-tuning, you can achieve even better thermals.

However, airflow is still somewhat restrictive compared to larger ITX cases like the NR200 or Dan A4. If you're running a high-TDP CPU and a power-hungry GPU, it's worth considering additional cooling solutions, such as undervolting your components or adjusting the fan curves.

Cable ManagementCable management in ITX builds is always a challenge, but the Ridge makes it surprisingly manageable. The case features several cable tie points and a decent amount of clearance behind the motherboard tray for routing cables. The inclusion of a pre-installed PCIe 4.0 riser cable is a fantastic addition, saving you the hassle of sourcing one separately and ensuring optimal GPU placement. While space is still tight, careful planning and the use of custom-length cables can result in a clean and efficient build. If you're using an SFX-L PSU, expect to put in a bit more effort in routing cables efficiently.

Noise LevelsThanks to its solid build quality and mesh paneling, the Ridge maintains a low noise profile even under load. The included 140mm PWM fans are relatively quiet, especially when running at lower speeds. With a well-optimized fan curve, the case remains whisper-quiet during idle and moderate workloads. Under heavy gaming loads, fan noise does become noticeable, but it's nothing out of the ordinary for an ITX system. The good news is that the case doesn't rattle or vibrate, which is sometimes an issue with cheaper compact cases.

The Fractal Design Ridge is an excellent choice for those looking to build a compact, stylish, and high-performance ITX gaming or workstation PC. With solid GPU support, a well-thought-out layout, and great build quality, it stands out as one of the best slim ITX cases on the market. While thermals are decent for an ITX case, you'll need to be mindful of cooling if you plan to use high-power components. That said, with a bit of careful planning and efficient cable management, you can create a powerful, quiet, and space-saving build that looks fantastic in any setup. If you love the idea of a console-style PC case that doesn't sacrifice performance, the Fractal Design Ridge is absolutely worth considering.