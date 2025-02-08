HQ

The Fractal Design Era 2 is a compact ITX case that artfully balances aesthetics, functionality, and performance. Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, the Era ITX, this iteration addresses previous shortcomings, particularly in thermal management, while introducing a refined design that appeals to both gamers and professionals.

At first glance, the Era 2 captivates with its sleek, minimalist design. The case is available in three distinct colors: Silver, Midnight Blue, and Charcoal Gray, each featuring an anodized aluminum exterior that exudes sophistication. A standout feature is the top panel, adorned with a walnut wood accent, lending a touch of elegance that sets it apart from typical PC cases. However, it's worth noting that some users have reported minor quality control issues, such as slight misalignments in side panels and occasional imperfections in the wood finish.

The Era 2's dimensions measure 366 x 165 x 314 mm, resulting in a 19-liter volume that efficiently utilizes space without compromising component compatibility. The case employs a sandwich-style layout with a movable spine, allowing users to adjust internal spacing to accommodate various hardware configurations. This design supports GPUs up to 326 mm in length and offers three spine positions to balance CPU cooler height and GPU thickness, providing flexibility for different build requirements.

This is an ad:

Building within the Era 2 is notably user-friendly for an ITX case. The removable top radiator bracket simplifies the installation of cooling solutions, and the PSU orientation, with internal terminals facing upward, enhances accessibility during assembly. Cable management is well-thought-out, featuring numerous tie-down points and channels that facilitate a clean and organized build. The inclusion of two pre-installed Aspect 120 mm PWM fans at the bottom aids in effective airflow management.

However, builders should be mindful of component dimensions and cable routing, especially when opting for larger GPUs or SFX-L power supplies, as space can become constrained. Additionally, while the case supports both 240 mm and 280 mm radiators, careful consideration is necessary to ensure compatibility with other components and to maintain optimal airflow.

Thermal management in the Era 2 has seen significant improvements over its predecessor. The case's design facilitates efficient airflow, with the bottom-mounted fans drawing cool air in and the top-mounted radiator or fans exhausting warm air out. In testing scenarios, the CPU and GPU temperatures remained within acceptable ranges, even under load, indicating that the Era 2 can handle high-performance components without compromising thermal performance.

This is an ad:

It's important to note that the PSU's exhaust orientation towards the bottom intake fans may create airflow conflicts, depending on the specific PSU model used. While this configuration aids in cable management, it could potentially impact thermal efficiency. Users are advised to monitor component temperatures and adjust fan curves or orientations as needed to maintain optimal cooling performance.

The Fractal Design Era 2 stands out in the small form factor market by offering a harmonious blend of style, flexibility, and performance. Its thoughtful design and build quality make it an appealing choice for enthusiasts seeking a compact yet capable case. While there are minor areas for improvement, such as quality control and component compatibility considerations, the Era 2's strengths make it a compelling option for those looking to build a high-performance ITX system with a distinctive aesthetic.