FPS: First Person Shooter documentary gets its first trailer

There's been no shortage of video game documentaries during the last few years like High Score, Atari: Game Over and Power On: The Story of Xbox. But the upcoming FPS: First Person Shooter seems to raise the bar even further.

We're talking about 4+ hours of runtime about pretty much everything about classic first person shooters, with interviews with over 45 industry legends like John Carmack, John Romero, Cliff Bleszinski, Warren Spector, Marcus Lehto and Joseph Staten - and many, many more.

Sounds pretty great, doesn't it? FPS: First Person Shooter premieres digitally on August 31 and will also get a physical edition with plenty of extras, something you can read more about on the official homepage.

Now we have the first trailer for this documentary to offer, check it out below.