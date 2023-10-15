Fox reveals the premier date for its latest animated series 'Grimsburg'

HQ

Fox has confirmed that it will launch its latest animated series 'Grimsburg' on Sunday, January 7th, 2024, following the Fox NFL doubleheader.

The show, which stars and is executively produced by Jon Hamm, follows the troubled family life of detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). As well as starring John Hamm, also features Greg Chun (Judgment series, Squid Game) and Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, I, Robot). Despite not airing yet, the show has already been renewed by Fox for a second season.

The show's synopsis reads "Marvin Flute may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack -- his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute follows every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

Thanks, Variety.