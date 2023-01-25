Fox News: Xbox is "trying to recruit your kids into climate politics"

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft announced new default settings for Xbox, which makes the consoles do maintenance (updates and so on) during hours when there are more renewable energy available.

They also made it possible to put the console in deeper sleep during hours when you usually play very little (like in the middle of the night or when you are at work/school and so on). All things combined a clever way to decrease the use of more polluting energy, use all hours of renewable energy production more efficiently - and decrease your electric bill (which frankly hasn't been a fun read recently).

But not everyone is happy about this. The American news outlet Fox News has managed to find a big problem with people using less polluting energy and saving money, as the host Jimmy Failla pointed out during the show Fox and Friends:

"We understand what this is. It's not that it's actually going to offset emissions, okay — the level of reduction is infinitesimal. But they're trying to recruit your kids into climate politics at an earlier age: make them climate conscious now."

The Republican senator Ted Cruz, who once got really far in the same republican primary as Donald Trump to become their presidential candidate, seemed to have noticed this as well and was not happy. He tweeted: "First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox."

Should Microsoft and other companies avoid adding energy saving options to their consoles to make sure no kids are becoming aware of climate issues, or is this just the worst political angle of the still very young 2023?