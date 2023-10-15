Fourth Grade students were accidentally shown Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

A Florida teacher has this month made the blunder of showing their students Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The slasher was released earlier this year and shows beloved characters from A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard's books embark on a murderous rampage.

According to parent Michelle Diaz, Fourth Grade students (aged between nine and ten) were shown roughly 20-30 minutes of the film, which is clearly intended for adults.

Diaz shared with CBS Miami that whilst the film was a students' choice, the content of the film should have been reviewed before hand. She told the outlet "It's not for them to decide what they want. It's up to the professor to look at the content."