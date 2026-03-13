Four US service members confirmed killed in the military plane crash in Iraq

HQ

Four US service members were killed after a military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the war with Iran, the US military said on Friday.

United States Central Command confirmed that four of the six crew members on board the aircraft had died, while rescue teams continued searching for the remaining two. The plane, a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, crashed on Thursday during an incident involving another tanker aircraft that landed safely.

Military officials said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire and remains under investigation. The deaths bring the number of US personnel killed during operations against Iran since the campaign began on February 28 to at least seven.

This is a developing news story...