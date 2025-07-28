Four-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar hints he will miss La Vuelta 2025

HQ

Tadej Pogačar, after winning his fourth Tour de France, does not want to think about the future, and has seemingly confirmed that he will miss cycling's next Grand Tour, La Vuelta a España next month. The Slovenian, 26-year-old, won the 2025 race four minutes and 24 seconds ahead of the Danish Jonas Vingagaard, who won the Tour in 2022 and 2023, who seemed like Pogacar's only rival, but was never threatening enough.

"Anything is possible, but right now I'm not thinking about any other race. It's getting late and I don't want to think about other races right now. We can talk about the Giro, Vuelta in the future", Pogačar said to the press after the race (via Cycling News).

"It's not the goal to win five Tours, and right now I have no clear goals. Maybe the World Championships this year, maybe Lombardia, but no other clear goals. I will enjoy the moment, and then I'll think about my next goals quite soon." Expected reaction for someone who has just won a Tour de France and admitted he was already feeling "a bit tired" in the last week of the competition. "For now I don't want to speak about what went wrong, now I want to enjoy this yellow jersey in Paris."

He even admitted that he might not be immune to burnout, after an endgless cycle of training and competition and "trying our hardest". "I'm at this point in my career that if I do burnout I would be happy with what I achieved. (...) You see some riders have fatigue too early in the season, and the team needs you to race, race, race, and you keep going in this circle and you never recover. Then you get to October and finally a break, then in December you do it all again. Burnouts happen all the time, and it could happen to me as well."