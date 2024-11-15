Four teams remain in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship

HQ

The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship for 2024 is almost over. The tournament will conclude this weekend, and with that in mind only four teams remain in contention for the trophy. This also means that only four games remain to be played, with two planned for today, one for tomorrow, and the grand final scheduled for Sunday. Here's how those games are structured and when they will be played.

Upper Bracket Final

- November 15 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CETG2 Gozen vs. Shopify Rebellion

Lower Bracket Semifinal

- November 15 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CETXipto Esports vs. MIBR GC

Lower Bracket Final

- November 16 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CETLoser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal

Grand Final

- November 17 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CETWinner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final

The winner will take home $180,000 as well as being dubbed world champion for 2024. Who do you think will come out on top?