Four teams remain at MSI 2025

We're in the final stretch for the 2025 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational. The international tournament where $2 million is on the line wraps up this weekend, and with that in mind, there are only four more teams left in contention for the trophy.

Recently, two more teams were knocked out, and following a miserable effort from EMEA's LEC, now America's LTA has been eliminated too after FlyQuest was defeated by Bilibili Gaming. Adding to this is the Pacific division's CTBC Flying Oyster, as they also lost to Anyone's Legend.

The next two matches will be a knockout game between Bilibili Gaming and Anyone's Legend, with the loser heading home and the winner advancing to play the loser of Gen.G Esports and T1. The winner of that latter match will punch a direct ticket to the MSI grand final.

