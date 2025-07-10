Four teams have qualified, four teams have been eliminated: Here are the decider matches for EWC Valorant

HQ

Today is a big day for many of the Valorant teams who travelled to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Esports World Cup. Following four teams being eliminated (as we reported yesterday, with Titan Esports Club being the fourth) and four qualifying for playoffs, eight teams are currently in limbo and dancing on a ledge where they could either be sent home or progress to the playoffs.

With this being the case, there are four decider matches happening today, and as for who is involved, you can see that below.



Karmine Corp vs. Bilibili Gaming



DRX vs. Sentinels



Rex Regum Qeon vs. Team Heretics



EDward Gaming vs. Gen.G Esports



There's nothing extra involved here, it's a simple win and in, with the loser catching the next flight out of Riyadh. By the end of the day, we'll know the confirmed playoffs bracket and which eight teams will be grappling for the largest portion of the $1.25 million prize pool.