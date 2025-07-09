Four teams have already been knocked out of Esports World Cup's Valorant event

HQ

When you have over 20 tournaments to get through over a seven-week period, you can't take things slowly. We say this as the Esports World Cup has only just got underway and already some teams have been sent home in the Valorant tournament.

The group stage for the event is in full swing, and so far four teams have secured a playoff spot while three teams have been eliminated. The successful squads include Paper Rex, BBL Esports, NRG, and Fnatic, and the unsuccessful teams are G2 Esports, XLG Esports, and 100 Thieves. We are expecting one further elimination very soon too, as the loser of the ongoing and still live Titans Esports Club vs. Team Heretics will be eliminated as well.

The final round of group stage action will happen tomorrow, meaning the full playoffs bracket will be locked in sooner rather than later.