Four stunning Bright Memory: Infinite screenshots

Next year marks the release of Bright Memory: Infinite, which also was one of the first revealed titles for Xbox Series X. It's a combination of both first person shooter as well as close combat with a lot of violence, and during the weekend, the developer FYQD shared four new screenshots and wrote that the development is going well:

"Here are four screenshots of the latest game with Bright Memory Infinite for everyone to enjoy! Current game development work is very smooth and will be released in 2021."

Beware that this is not the same game as Bright Memory, which is out now for PC and will be released for Xbox Series S/X on the launch day of November 10. Bright Memory: Infinite is coming on a yet undisclosed date next year, check out the new stunning screenshots below.