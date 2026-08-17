Four Renaissance paintings have been stolen from Sicilian museum

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Alessandro Giuli, Italy's culture minister, confirmed four paintings from the Renaissance era had been stolen from the Regional Interdisciplinary Museum of Messina, located in Sicily, over the weekend.

Three panels of the Polyptych of San Gregorio and a double-sided panel of the Madonna with Child and Christ in Pietà were taken. Authorities are currently trying to discover how the thieves entered the museum and stole the paintings without triggering any alarms. This is the latest in a series of museum heists across Europe, as more priceless and historic works go missing.

Via BBC News, it's suspected that the stolen paintings had been ordered by black market art thieves. The Madonna and Christ in Pietà was removed directly from its display case, while the other paintings taken were placed on wooden panels, so they couldn't be rolled up easily.

The museum's director, Marisa Mercurio, said she was shocked by the event. "We are shocked by what happened. [It is] a great loss for the museum, for the city, the community and the art world."