Four new retro games are coming to Nintendo Online next week

Sadly though, none of these are regarded as classics on their respective systems.

After bringing us quality titles such as Donkey Kong Country 3 and The Ignition Factor last December, Nintendo has announced that it will be adding a further four retro games to its Nintendo Online service next week on February 17.

The SNES app this month is getting three new titles, and these are Psycho Dream, DOOMSDAY WARRIOR, and Prehistorik Man. Out of the three it's Psycho Dream that perhaps stands out the most. Originally released in 1992, it sees you set out on a rescue mission to find a young woman who has been trapped within a virtual reality world.

The only game coming to the NES app this month is Fire 'n Ice. This puzzler was released late in the console's lifecycle and is considered to be a prequel to Solomon's Key.

You can check out the new trailer for the games above.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



