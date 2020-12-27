Four new PlayStation-inspired outfits are now available within Ghost of Tsushima

You're watching Advertisements

Ghost of Tsushima has been the game that has kept on giving this year. Firstly, it offered up a free co-op multiplayer mode for all of its players within its Legends update, and now, it is offering four free costumes inspired by some of PlayStations most iconic mascots. The four costumes are available for free until January 15 and based on popular titles Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and Shadow of the Colossus.

We should note that whilst these are pretty cool looking, they are only available within the multiplayer mode and cannot be worn by Jin Sakai. You can check out all four below:

Thanks, Comic Book.