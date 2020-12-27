Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Four new PlayStation-inspired outfits are now available within Ghost of Tsushima

The outfits are inspired by Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and Shadow of the Colossus.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ghost of Tsushima has been the game that has kept on giving this year. Firstly, it offered up a free co-op multiplayer mode for all of its players within its Legends update, and now, it is offering four free costumes inspired by some of PlayStations most iconic mascots. The four costumes are available for free until January 15 and based on popular titles Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and Shadow of the Colossus.

We should note that whilst these are pretty cool looking, they are only available within the multiplayer mode and cannot be worn by Jin Sakai. You can check out all four below:

Ghost of Tsushima

Thanks, Comic Book.

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy