Four new LEGO Mario expansion packs have been revealed

The line of LEGO Mario expansion packs continues to well...expand. LEGO has announced that four new sets are coming to retail in early 2022.

These expansions include Bowser Jr's Clown Car Expansion Set, Dorrie's Beachfront Expansion Set, Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set, and LEGO Super Mario Character Packs - Series 4. The pricing and exact release dates of these sets haven't yet been released, but we expected further details to be revealed in the near future.

These aren't the only LEGO Mario products to be hitting retail early next year. Three Luigi's Mansion themed sets were announced this Halloween, and these feature popular characters such as Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad, and Boo.

You can take a look at the new sets in the images below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.