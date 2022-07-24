Four new Lego Avatar sets have been revealed

HQ

With Avatar: The Way of Water set to open in cinemas later this year, it's no surprise that we're seeing more and more products based on the blockbuster franchise popping up. This includes Lego, who previously back in June announced a couple of sets based on the film series. Now, as part of San Diego Comic Con, Lego has revealed another four Avatar sets.

These are:





Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch - £39.99 / $39.99



Jake & Neytiri's First Banshee Flight - £49.99 / $59.99



Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson - £89.99 / $89.99



Jake Sully & his Avatar - £17.99 / $19.99



Each of the four sets will start retailing on October 1, 2022, and you can check out a look at each set below.