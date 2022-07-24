Four new Lego Avatar sets have been revealed

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
With Avatar: The Way of Water set to open in cinemas later this year, it's no surprise that we're seeing more and more products based on the blockbuster franchise popping up. This includes Lego, who previously back in June announced a couple of sets based on the film series. Now, as part of San Diego Comic Con, Lego has revealed another four Avatar sets.
These are:
Each of the four sets will start retailing on October 1, 2022, and you can check out a look at each set below.