Four new iPad Pro models revealed by accident

It's rare that it happens, but even Apple makes mistakes. The company accidentally revealed four new iPad Pro models on their website, as the Chinese Apple webpage had them listed in a support document.

Unfortunately for them (but not so much for us), iPhone in Canada was able to screenshot the four new model numbers along with their Chinese ID and reminds their readers of an ongoing rumour of new iPad models having the same three-lens camera system as the iPhone 11 Pro, backed by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo.

More interesting though, other rumours from well-informed sources suggests that a built-in trackpad will feature on this model.

The A2229 and A2228 model numbers match another application for sales in Asia as well, adding further fuel to the validity of the leak.