Four new "free" titles for Xbox Games with Gold

Run a cat café, explore a roguelite, become a gangster and perform heists.

If you need a trip down the memory lane to remember why Saints Row once became so very popular as a preparation for the new game that launches on August 23, then Games with Gold might come in handy for you. Microsoft has announced a new round of freebies for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which includes the probably best game in the series for you together with three other titles:

You can read a full presentation of the games on Xbox Wire. Will you claim and play any of these?

