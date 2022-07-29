Four new "free" titles for Xbox Games with Gold

HQ

If you need a trip down the memory lane to remember why Saints Row once became so very popular as a preparation for the new game that launches on August 23, then Games with Gold might come in handy for you. Microsoft has announced a new round of freebies for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which includes the probably best game in the series for you together with three other titles:



Calico: Available August 1 to 31



ScourgeBringer: Available August 16 to September 15



Saint's Row 2: Available August 1 to 15



Monaco: What's Yours is Mine: Available August 16 to 31



You can read a full presentation of the games on Xbox Wire. Will you claim and play any of these?