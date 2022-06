HQ

New month means new games to claim for all subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate, and now the July titles have been introduced. Just as the last few years, we're not exactly talking AAA material here, but we can recommend you to check out the photo puzzle adventure Beasts of Maravilla Island, and the theme park simulation Thrillville: Off the Rails is still good fun:



Beasts of Maravilla Island: Available July 1 to 31



Relicta: Available July 16 to August 15



Thrillville: Off the Rails: Available July 1 to 15



Torchlight: Available July 16 to 31