Four new dynamic backgrounds added to Xbox Series S/X

In connection with major game releases or events, Microsoft and its partners usually recognize this by releasing dynamic backgrounds for Xbox Series S/X. Now, no less than four have been added, two of them based on the F1 24 premiere.

The other two are tributes to the fact that June is both Pride month and Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The latter in particular is really fancy, but now you can check them all out in the X post from The Verge's editor Tom Warren below.