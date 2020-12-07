Four new costumes have been revealed for Fall Guys Season 3

You're watching Advertisements

Last week we heard news that Season 3 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout would be embracing a winter theme. Now, only a matter of days later, we have been given a peek at four new costumes that will be arriving as part of the upcoming season. The costumes shown include a reindeer, a yeti, and our personal favourite, a candlestick.

We still don't know when Season 3 will be arriving within Fall Guys, but we are guessing that this information will probably be revealed during the Game Awards. The same Twitter post that revealed the costumes encourages fans to watch the ceremony on December 10 to find out more. It's likely that here we will learn of some more of the game modes that will be debuting within the update, so it should be a pretty exciting night for fans.

What are you hoping to see within Season 3?