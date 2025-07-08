Four more competitors have been confirmed for the Esports World Cup's Tekken 8 event

HQ

In mid-August, the Esports World Cup will see the best Tekken 8 players from around the world flocking to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to compete in a big tournament where $1 million is on the line. In total, 32 individuals will be in attendance and around a month before it kicks off, we know of 24 of these competitors, thanks to another batch being confirmed in the last few days.

In total, we can expect to see the following present at the Tekken 8 tournament:



Ulsan representing Freecs



ATIF representing Team Falcons



Knee representing DRX



Mulgold representing Freecs



Mangja representing Virtus.pro



PINYA representing Varrel



KingReyjr representing Team Vitality



EDGE representing T1



Arlsan Ash representing Twisted Minds



LowHigh representing DRX



Rangchu representing Varrel



ILIAS representing Team BDS



Jeondding representing Team Vitality



Meo-IL representing Freecs



Yagami representing Al Qadsiah



Tibetano representing Gaimin Gladiators



JDCR representing Rex Regum Qeon



Tekken Master representing NASR eSports



Bilal representing Wolves Esports



CBM representing Freecs



The remaining eight players will earn qualification from EVO 2025 and the Last Chance Qualifier that follows. Four players will be handed invites from each event, with both events happening at the start of August and in the days before the EWC tournament kicks off.