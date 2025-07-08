English
Tekken 8

Four more competitors have been confirmed for the Esports World Cup's Tekken 8 event

There are still eight spots to earn, each of which will be handed out in early August.

In mid-August, the Esports World Cup will see the best Tekken 8 players from around the world flocking to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to compete in a big tournament where $1 million is on the line. In total, 32 individuals will be in attendance and around a month before it kicks off, we know of 24 of these competitors, thanks to another batch being confirmed in the last few days.

In total, we can expect to see the following present at the Tekken 8 tournament:


  • Ulsan representing Freecs

  • ATIF representing Team Falcons

  • Knee representing DRX

  • Mulgold representing Freecs

  • Mangja representing Virtus.pro

  • PINYA representing Varrel

  • KingReyjr representing Team Vitality

  • EDGE representing T1

  • Arlsan Ash representing Twisted Minds

  • LowHigh representing DRX

  • Rangchu representing Varrel

  • ILIAS representing Team BDS

  • Jeondding representing Team Vitality

  • Meo-IL representing Freecs

  • Yagami representing Al Qadsiah

  • Tibetano representing Gaimin Gladiators

  • JDCR representing Rex Regum Qeon

  • Tekken Master representing NASR eSports

  • Bilal representing Wolves Esports

  • CBM representing Freecs

The remaining eight players will earn qualification from EVO 2025 and the Last Chance Qualifier that follows. Four players will be handed invites from each event, with both events happening at the start of August and in the days before the EWC tournament kicks off.

Tekken 8

