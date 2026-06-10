Four Le Mans cars added to Gran Turismo 7

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It's time for a new batch of high-performance cars in Gran Turismo 7, and this time we're talking about some truly spectacular machines at a price tag that we think many of you will appreciate. More specifically, there are four Le Mans hypercars, namely:



2023 Ferrari 499P



2025 Peugeot 9X8



Porsche 963 2024



BMW M Hybrid V8



As if that wasn't enough, there's also a fifth addition: the 911 Turbo S Safety Car. The update doesn't just include cars, but also "five new World Circuits events, including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans."

Cool, but how much does this update cost, you might be wondering? The answer is... nothing. It's all included in Update 1.70, which is out now. Check out the short trailer below for a quick preview.