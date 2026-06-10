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Four Le Mans cars added to Gran Turismo 7
There are also new World Circuits to play, and all of this is a part of the free Update 1.70, which was released today.
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It's time for a new batch of high-performance cars in Gran Turismo 7, and this time we're talking about some truly spectacular machines at a price tag that we think many of you will appreciate. More specifically, there are four Le Mans hypercars, namely:
As if that wasn't enough, there's also a fifth addition: the 911 Turbo S Safety Car. The update doesn't just include cars, but also "five new World Circuits events, including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans."
Cool, but how much does this update cost, you might be wondering? The answer is... nothing. It's all included in Update 1.70, which is out now. Check out the short trailer below for a quick preview.
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